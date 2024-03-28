Short Interest in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Expands By 447.9%

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, a growth of 447.9% from the February 29th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 17.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sidus Space Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Sidus Space stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $3.39. 144,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,810. Sidus Space has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.51.

Institutional Trading of Sidus Space

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sidus Space in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sidus Space in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sidus Space by 113.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sidus Space in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Sidus Space Company Profile

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

