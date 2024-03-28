Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading 4.8% Higher

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $14.23. Approximately 87,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 826,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZNTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 77,572 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 78,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,836,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

