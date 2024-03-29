22nd Century Group Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 2nd (NASDAQ:XXII)

Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 2nd. The 1-16 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ XXII traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 3,495,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,440. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36,602 shares during the last quarter. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

