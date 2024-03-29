Short Interest in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Decreases By 30.4%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the February 29th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.87. 44,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $49.26.
