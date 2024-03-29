Short Interest in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Decreases By 30.4%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the February 29th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.87. 44,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $49.26.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

