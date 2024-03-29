SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Short Interest Update

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the February 29th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SMX (Security Matters) Public Price Performance
Shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,916. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. SMX has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
About SMX (Security Matters) Public
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SMX (Security Matters) Public
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.