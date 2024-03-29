SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Short Interest Update

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the February 29th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Price Performance

Shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,916. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. SMX has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

