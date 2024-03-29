BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the February 29th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance
BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. 221,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,953. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.19.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniVest Fund
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.