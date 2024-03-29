BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the February 29th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. 221,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,953. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVF. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,253,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,630 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 961,375 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $13,614,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,487,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 36,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 301,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

