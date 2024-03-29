Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Short Interest Update

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the February 29th total of 269,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Trinity Place Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of TPHS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 431,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,925,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.10. Trinity Place has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Place

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,495,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 38,383 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Place in the second quarter worth $405,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 53,342 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Place

Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

