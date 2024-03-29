OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Down 29.9% in March

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the February 29th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of OFS Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 1,180.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,607 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52,238 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in OFS Capital during the third quarter worth $494,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in OFS Capital during the first quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

OFS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OFS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 74,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,790. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $133.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.70%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,400.00%.

OFS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.