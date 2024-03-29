BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the February 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

Shares of MVT stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.91. 48,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,708. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $11.17.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

