Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 1,018 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ballew Advisors Inc reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.6% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $110.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,018,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,003. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

