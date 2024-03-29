McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after buying an additional 82,838 shares during the period. STF Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after buying an additional 24,412 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 96,374.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after buying an additional 133,961 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,886,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,926,047 shares of company stock valued at $964,431,029 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.22. 3,919,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,672,269. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64. The company has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

