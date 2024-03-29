McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $271,000 Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,536,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:J traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.87. The company had a trading volume of 496,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,123. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.