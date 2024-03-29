McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 103 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.18. 3,676,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,057. The stock has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

