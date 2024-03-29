McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $315,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $86.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,291,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,405. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.