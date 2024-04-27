Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE DIS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.73. 6,304,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,049,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $206.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

