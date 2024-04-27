Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $681,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $915,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,646,000. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 459.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.63 on Friday, reaching $467.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,907,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $470.21 and its 200 day moving average is $440.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

