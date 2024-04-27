Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAPR. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 1,128.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 133,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 122,454 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 14.3% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 9.8% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth about $230,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.7 %

UAPR traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $27.68. 48,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

