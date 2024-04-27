Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,163 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the first quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in GSK by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.11. 2,730,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,690. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.82%.

GSK Profile



GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

