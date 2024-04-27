Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 240,761 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 7.5% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $30,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,141 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,887 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $133,584,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $63,971,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9,100.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 722,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,133,000 after purchasing an additional 714,494 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.87.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

GILD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.42. 12,382,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,443,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 1.76%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

