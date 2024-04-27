Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 15,548.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,995 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,789,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,614,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Chevron by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,179,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,822,000 after acquiring an additional 923,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,736,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

