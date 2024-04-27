Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $6.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $431.00. The stock had a trading volume of 41,874,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,550,872. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $315.05 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

