SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.93-5.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.695-5.855 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.76 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.930-5.170 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.24. 1,583,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,173. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.15.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

