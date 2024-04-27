Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.88. The stock had a trading volume of 378,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,317. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.