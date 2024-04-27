Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,150 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 39.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNP traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.79. 2,255,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,671. The stock has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.45 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.78.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

