Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 667 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $34.48. 1,268,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,383. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

