Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

ADSK traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.93. 1,277,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,797. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

