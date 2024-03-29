McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 159 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,753,000 after acquiring an additional 507,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,953,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,037,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $227.69. 2,272,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $231.69. The company has a market capitalization of $164.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.65.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.84.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

