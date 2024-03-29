McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,686,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,239. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.79 and its 200-day moving average is $164.17. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

