Addison Advisors LLC Has $222,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,698. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:YUM traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $141.77. 2,008,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.98 and its 200-day moving average is $130.85. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

