Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BALI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.89. 19,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,474. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.89.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

