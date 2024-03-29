JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1958 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JCPI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $46.86. 52,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

