Donald L. Hagan LLC Lowers Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,894 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC owned 0.14% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 18.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 79,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

BATS DAPR remained flat at $33.28 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,945 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

