Sargent Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:XOM traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,289,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,002,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average of $106.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

