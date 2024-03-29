ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY) Plans $0.32 Dividend

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3162 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISPY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 42,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,430. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $42.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60.

Get ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.