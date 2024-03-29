Donald L. Hagan LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $6.20 on Friday, reaching $607.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,708,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,718. The company has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.62 and a 52-week high of $634.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $584.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.18.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.