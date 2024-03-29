Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 19,587 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Donald L. Hagan LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,587 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,671,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 25 LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,638.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 420,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 396,631 shares during the period.

SPTL remained flat at $27.94 during trading on Friday. 7,311,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,185. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

