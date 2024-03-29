Donald L. Hagan LLC Invests $272,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.89. 1,316,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,606. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.48.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.