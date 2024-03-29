BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU) Plans $0.08 Dividend

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0811 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:HYMU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 37,979 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 172,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 44,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $975,000.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

