Delta Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 109,325.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 91,833 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.15. 7,579,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,365,203. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

