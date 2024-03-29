Occidental Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,893,000 after buying an additional 566,346 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.48. 4,626,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,405. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

