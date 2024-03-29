Delta Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,640 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 818,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,982. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

