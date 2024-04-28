SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SITC International Stock Performance

SITC International stock remained flat at $19.76 during midday trading on Friday. SITC International has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61.

SITC International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.5893 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

About SITC International

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, engages in the provision of integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

