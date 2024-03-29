DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Boosted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,917 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 55.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $338,004.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,211,053.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,259 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,086 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,519,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,214. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 105.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.