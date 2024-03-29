Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 3,283 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.72. 9,194,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,013,539. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $206.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

