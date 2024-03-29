10,795 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000. Clorox accounts for about 0.8% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Clorox by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,435. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.89 and its 200-day moving average is $141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.