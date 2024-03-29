ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Update

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the February 29th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ECA Marcellus Trust I stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. 12,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,275. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from ECA Marcellus Trust I’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

