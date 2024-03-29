Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Up 678.9% in March

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 678.9% from the February 29th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 481.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TEAF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 38,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,495. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Dividend Announcement

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.