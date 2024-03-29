Short Interest in MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH) Rises By 687.5%

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 687.5% from the February 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDB Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of MDB Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDB Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MDB Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $865,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB Capital Stock Performance

MDB Capital stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. 6,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,259. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03. MDB Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

