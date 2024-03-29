iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1434 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS IBHH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,341 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028.

