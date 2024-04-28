iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 24,407,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,690,216. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

